Galt House plans to make major renova...

Galt House plans to make major renovations during hotel boom in downtown Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman who was so drunk she crashed into not one, but two marked Louisville Metro Police cruisers. Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman who was so drunk she crashed into not one, but two marked Louisville Metro Police cruisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) 8 hr David 44
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 10 hr Scotty Steiner 2,568
News Police looking for thief who targeted store in ... 14 hr rds 1
South side quarry 16 hr Play time 9
Randy Cox 18 hr Well 1
Cats 20 hr Cats suck 4
Cats lose by 10 20 hr Cats suck 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC