Friends pay tribute to young woman ki...

Friends pay tribute to young woman killed at rap concert Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. A balloon release was held at Ballard High School Saturday to pay tribute to a 20-year-old woman killed at a rap concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Common Sense: Ditch Mitch AND Bevins 8 hr Thom Paine 2
Joei Barton 9 hr Discussed 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 13 hr Scotty Steiner 2,557
News Life 22 mins ago 8:41 p.m.LMPD officer gives ho... 13 hr John whang 2
why do blacks always play the race card (Dec '11) 14 hr My experience lol 236
Cats 16 hr Let you know 3
Whitney Chrappa (May '16) 17 hr Wchrappa 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC