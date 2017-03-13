Four injured, 1 dead after shooting a...

Four injured, 1 dead after shooting at Faulkner Gallery Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue at the Faulkner Gallery around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr D D Home 2,523
Trannys 2 hr SKD 2
Ladies beware 5 hr hmmm 12
Local 89 American Greetings on strike 16 hr Support A G workers 1
Hotel at Yum Center 17 hr Big Bat 1
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 17 hr Hate Tucky 467
Any girl wanna make money sellin socks 17 hr socked 13
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC