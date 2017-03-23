Former LMPD officer found guilty of o...

Former LMPD officer found guilty of official misconduct

LOUISVILLE, KY A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was found guilty of official misconduct after being accused of beating a man in a fit of road rage. In addition to the guilty charges, Zechariah Aubrey was acquitted on charges of terroristic threatening and harassment on Friday, according to Jefferson County Attorney's Office spokesman Josh Abner.

