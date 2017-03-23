Fire damages Parkland neighborhood home

Fire damages Parkland neighborhood home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The resident of a home in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is trying to pick up the pieces after fire heavily damaged his home. Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of South 28th Street at 9:16 a.m. Assistant chief Doug Recktenwald said the first crews arrived three minutes later and found smoke coming from the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Phoenix97 2,545
kendall allen (Mar '13) 12 hr Sarrow67 4
wake up (Jul '15) 13 hr Jgrotberg 4
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 13 hr Stallion 54
Hmm.old friend 13 hr Msval 4
old man trump swings his 16 hr Filth N Fury 3
Looking to give a woman oral, any takers? 16 hr Filth N Fury 10
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC