Fire damages Parkland neighborhood home
The resident of a home in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is trying to pick up the pieces after fire heavily damaged his home. Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of South 28th Street at 9:16 a.m. Assistant chief Doug Recktenwald said the first crews arrived three minutes later and found smoke coming from the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,545
|kendall allen (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Sarrow67
|4
|wake up (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Jgrotberg
|4
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Stallion
|54
|Hmm.old friend
|13 hr
|Msval
|4
|old man trump swings his
|16 hr
|Filth N Fury
|3
|Looking to give a woman oral, any takers?
|16 hr
|Filth N Fury
|10
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC