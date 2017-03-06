Family suing Scottish Rite in Louisville Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. A local family is suing the Scottish Rite in Louisville claiming they were secretly recorded in the women's restroom downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|42 min
|scotty steiner
|2,450
|Any Nambla supporters?
|1 hr
|Real truth
|4
|joan harry
|9 hr
|Never guess
|4
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Ann
|43
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|99
|I need help
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|8
|Unique Relaxation
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|10
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC