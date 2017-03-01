Family of man shot by police seeking legal counsel Read Story Will Weible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. The family of a man shot by an LMPD officer last week is seeking legal counsel, community advocate Christopher 2X said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick
|30 min
|Thot
|24
|Looking for a doctor
|33 min
|Bigdaddy567
|4
|heroin (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Easte
|17
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|damn riright
|1,922
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,440
|Walking Bridge
|9 hr
|Biggun
|3
|I need help
|9 hr
|Biggun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC