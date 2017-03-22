Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence
Smart, talented, giving and outgoing were just a few of the qualities being remembered as friends and family gathered on University of Louisville campus for a vigil to honor Savannah Walker, 20. The UofL student was killed Sunday and five others injured during a mass shooting at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland. Friends who were with Savannah Walker Sunday at the concert told her family Savannah pushed others out of the way to try to protect them when someone started firing shots.
