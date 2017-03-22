Family: Daughter killed in mass shoot...

Family: Daughter killed in mass shooting settled arguments with words, never violence

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Smart, talented, giving and outgoing were just a few of the qualities being remembered as friends and family gathered on University of Louisville campus for a vigil to honor Savannah Walker, 20. The UofL student was killed Sunday and five others injured during a mass shooting at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland. Friends who were with Savannah Walker Sunday at the concert told her family Savannah pushed others out of the way to try to protect them when someone started firing shots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shane Ragland admits murdering Trent DiGiuro (Aug '07) 33 min Tredding 58
Looking to give a woman oral, any takers? 3 hr Steve 6
Sick 5 hr Babybaby 34
christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre... 6 hr Tamra bell 4
Trannys 10 hr Flawed 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 14 hr Phoenix97 2,534
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 17 hr Emm3 433
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC