Education 45 mins ago 10:24 p.m.Senate may not see 'neighborhood schools' House Bill 151
LOUISVILLE, Ky. The controversial neighborhood schools bill has gained national attention, focusing on whether or not this bill will re-segregate schools, but House Bill 151 may not be going anywhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Filth N Fury
|2,449
|Any Nambla supporters?
|2 hr
|Real truth
|2
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Ann
|43
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|99
|I need help
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|8
|Unique Relaxation
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|10
|Galt house hotel (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Venetia
|13
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC