Dunkin' Donuts Prioritizing Louisvill...

Dunkin' Donuts Prioritizing Louisville Franchise Market in 2009

7 hrs ago Read more: CSP

Dunkin' Donuts said that the Louisville, Ky., market will be one of its key franchise development markets in 2009, with plans to develop multiple new restaurants over the next several years. The targeted growth markets are Louisville and Evansville, Ind., central Kentucky and counties in southern Indiana.

Louisville, KY

