Driving south for spring break? Get ready to pay bridge tolls
Spring breakers should be prepared to pay new tolls on three bridges as they drive south over the Ohio River. All-electronic tolling started in late December on the two I-65 bridges connecting downtown Louisville and southern Indiana - the new Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the updated John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|3 hr
|Just me
|100
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|Underfire
|419
|I need help
|10 hr
|Sucidalthoughts
|11
|Nathan Niccum
|13 hr
|YeaThatsRight
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|D D Home
|2,454
|Which innocent LMPD slain is most despicable? (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Boss
|19
|are UFOs real
|Wed
|Filth N Fury
|1
