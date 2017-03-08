Driving south for spring break? Get r...

Driving south for spring break? Get ready to pay bridge tolls

Spring breakers should be prepared to pay new tolls on three bridges as they drive south over the Ohio River. All-electronic tolling started in late December on the two I-65 bridges connecting downtown Louisville and southern Indiana - the new Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the updated John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge.

