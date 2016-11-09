Drive-by victim's brother indicted in murder of teen mother

The brother of a Louisville teen who was shot and killed in August is charged in the shooting death of a teenage mother less than three months later. Troy Antwan Hurt, 16, was indicted earlier this month in the death of Trayona McDowell, 18. McDowell was found shot and killed at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona on November 9, 2016.

