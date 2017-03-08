Crime 4 hour ago 8:17 a.m.Car crashes into building near South Louisville

Crime 4 hour ago 8:17 a.m.Car crashes...

Car crashes into building near South Louisville

Crushed cones and barriers lined Greenwood Road early Thursday morning in South Louisville after a car crashed into a road construction site and then a vacant building. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the crash near Terry Road.

