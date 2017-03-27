Crime 20 mins ago 10:40 a.m.Suspect arrested for W. Oak Street murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. A man has been arrested for the murder of Treshawn Glass who was found shot to death in an apartment building in the 200 block of W. Oak Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst employers in Louisville? (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Little Miss Sunshine
|37
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,573
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|David
|44
|Police looking for thief who targeted store in ...
|23 hr
|rds
|1
|South side quarry
|Mon
|Play time
|9
|Randy Cox
|Mon
|Well
|1
|Cats
|Mon
|Cats suck
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC