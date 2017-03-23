CRAWFORD | Six highlights of the NCAA...

CRAWFORD | Six highlights of the NCAA's response to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The NCAA enforcement staff has responded to the University of Louisville's reply to allegations against it surrounding the sex-for-recruits scandal within its men's basketball program. -- The NCAA has roundly rejected arguments U of L made in its defense involving strippers and prostitutes being provided for recruits at the men's basketball dorm, arranged and paid for by former director of basketball operations Andre McGee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kendall allen (Mar '13) 1 hr Sarrow67 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr Phoenix97 2,540
wake up (Jul '15) 2 hr Jgrotberg 4
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 2 hr Stallion 54
Hmm.old friend 3 hr Msval 4
old man trump swings his 6 hr Filth N Fury 3
Looking to give a woman oral, any takers? 6 hr Filth N Fury 10
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC