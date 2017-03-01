Cookie Monster, Elmo visit patients at Norton Children's Hospital
LOUISVILLE, KY Some characters traveled all the way from Sesame Street to visit patients at Norton Children's Hospital on Friday. Elmo and Cookie Monster, the stars of Sesame Street Live! read books and sang with the kids before their show at the Brown Theater.
