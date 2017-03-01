Cookie Monster, Elmo visit patients a...

Cookie Monster, Elmo visit patients at Norton Children's Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Some characters traveled all the way from Sesame Street to visit patients at Norton Children's Hospital on Friday. Elmo and Cookie Monster, the stars of Sesame Street Live! read books and sang with the kids before their show at the Brown Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help 3 hr MICK 6
Sick 12 hr Thot 24
Looking for a doctor 12 hr Bigdaddy567 4
heroin (Jul '13) 15 hr Easte 17
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 19 hr damn riright 1,922
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 20 hr scotty steiner 2,440
Walking Bridge 21 hr Biggun 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC