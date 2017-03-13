Controversial neighborhood schools bi...

Controversial neighborhood schools bill appears to be dead this legislative session

15 hrs ago

A top Senate Republican suggested Tuesday that the "neighborhood schools" bill that had moved quickly through the Kentucky state legislature appears to be dead this session. Sen. Dan Seum, R-Louisville, discussed House Bill 151 on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

