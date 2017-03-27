Connecting for Good
On Wednesday, The County Health Rankings were released, an annual look at how places stack up on the factors that influence how long and well people live. This year added a new measure called "Disconnected youth" - young people from 16 to 24 who are not in school and don't have a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|57 min
|Phoenix97
|2,542
|Missing person Scotty Welch please help
|59 min
|Find the Missing
|4
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|1 hr
|ftg
|4
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|Lisa
|165
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|white rat
|58
|Drugs in the city
|20 hr
|Discussed
|7
|Sick
|23 hr
|Whoah
|45
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC