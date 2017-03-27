Coal miner killed by falling rock in SE Kentucky
Police have arrested two people after after an elderly woman was robbed at knifepoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in south Louisville. Police have arrested two people after after an elderly woman was robbed at knifepoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in south Louisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,544
|Hotel at Yum Center
|5 hr
|Chuy
|3
|Petition Spectrum Cable to drop CNN
|6 hr
|Why pay cable for...
|1
|Drugs in the city
|10 hr
|Zom
|9
|Hello
|13 hr
|Curly
|1
|Missing person Scotty Welch please help
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|8
|best club to dance at?
|17 hr
|BluegrassAngel
|8
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC