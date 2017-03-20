Bourbon & Beyond Food & Music Festival Coming To Louisville, KY, September 23rd-24th
In celebration of and to honor the great state of KENTUCKY, its bourbon and food, DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS will promote the first-ever BOURBON & BEYOND, a festival taking place on SATURDAY and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd and 24th in LOUISVILLE. Blending a bourbon festival, a food festival, and a music festival into one weekend, BOURBON & BEYOND will feature master distillers, MICHELLIN-starred chefs, world-class musicians, and other craftsmen and craftswomen.
