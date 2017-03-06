Bill would transfer some attorney general powers to governor
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general could not represent the state in some civil lawsuits under a proposal floated by Republican lawmakers. A proposal from Republican Senate President Robert Stivers would give the state's Republican governor the exclusive authority to represent the state in civil lawsuits, with various exceptions including Medicaid fraud claims, proposed utility rate hikes and consumer protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,450
|Any Nambla supporters?
|7 hr
|Real truth
|4
|joan harry
|15 hr
|Never guess
|4
|Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Ann
|43
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|99
|I need help
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|8
|Unique Relaxation
|Mon
|Filth N Fury
|10
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC