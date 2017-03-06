Bill would transfer some attorney gen...

Bill would transfer some attorney general powers to governor

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general could not represent the state in some civil lawsuits under a proposal floated by Republican lawmakers. A proposal from Republican Senate President Robert Stivers would give the state's Republican governor the exclusive authority to represent the state in civil lawsuits, with various exceptions including Medicaid fraud claims, proposed utility rate hikes and consumer protection.

