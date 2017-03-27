Big Four shines all blue in honor of fallen officer Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. In honor of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, the Big Four Bridge is lit up in all blue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|24 min
|Ddwilliams
|3
|Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12)
|27 min
|Lisa
|165
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|white rat
|58
|Drugs in the city
|7 hr
|Discussed
|7
|Sick
|9 hr
|Whoah
|45
|Ge ap 3 mens restrooms
|10 hr
|Gross
|1
|best club to dance at?
|14 hr
|Play time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC