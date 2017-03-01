Baseball completes a three-game sweep of Eastern Michigan
Sixth-ranked baseball completed a sweep of Eastern Michigan with a narrow 8-7 victory. This followed the Cardinals' 13-0 win on in game one and 1-0 13-inning thriller in game two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug screenings @ Rescare (May '14)
|3 hr
|Theresa
|10
|Sick
|8 hr
|Confused
|28
|Terry Meiners racists show
|9 hr
|retire or replace
|19
|Any one know Timothy Albin?
|12 hr
|Real truth
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,441
|I need help
|21 hr
|MICK
|6
|Looking for a doctor
|Sat
|Bigdaddy567
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC