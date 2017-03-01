Baseball completes a three-game sweep...

Baseball completes a three-game sweep of Eastern Michigan

Sixth-ranked baseball completed a sweep of Eastern Michigan with a narrow 8-7 victory. This followed the Cardinals' 13-0 win on in game one and 1-0 13-inning thriller in game two.

