Attorneys argue validity of blood samples in DUI murder case
The driver of the white jeep was killed when the black jeep hit it head-on, according to police. LOUISVILLE, KY A judge is expected to take one more week to determine validity in motions filed in a murder case involving a woman charged with killing a man on the Watterson Expressway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMPD Explorer Program Kenneth Betts
|43 min
|fedup
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|53 min
|Scotty Steiner
|2,505
|Who is going to the trump rally?
|2 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|2
|tramp + stamp = TRASH (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|9
|Any girl wanna make money sellin socks
|2 hr
|Ghostly Hollow
|8
|Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Buutyful
|427
|Sell your socks
|18 hr
|Socks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC