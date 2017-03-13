Attorneys argue validity of blood sam...

Attorneys argue validity of blood samples in DUI murder case

The driver of the white jeep was killed when the black jeep hit it head-on, according to police. LOUISVILLE, KY A judge is expected to take one more week to determine validity in motions filed in a murder case involving a woman charged with killing a man on the Watterson Expressway.

