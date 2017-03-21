Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I did...

Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Jefferson County Technical College student who has been outspoken about gun violence never thought she would be caught in the middle of it. Tejianna Saxton, 21, said she was celebrating her cousin's birthday at the Tim Faulkner art gallery over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr scotty steiner 2,533
News Suspect arrested in west Louisville murder (May '09) 3 hr Anonymous 10
Retarded Things Democrats Believe (Mar '12) 8 hr Menac 30
Ladies beware 9 hr The unknown 16
Hmm.old friend 11 hr ManE 3
Portland drug dealers (Aug '15) 15 hr Yup 13
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 16 hr daPrentiss 101
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC