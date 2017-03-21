Art gallery shooting survivor: 'I didn't know where bullets were coming from'
A Jefferson County Technical College student who has been outspoken about gun violence never thought she would be caught in the middle of it. Tejianna Saxton, 21, said she was celebrating her cousin's birthday at the Tim Faulkner art gallery over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,533
|Suspect arrested in west Louisville murder (May '09)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|Retarded Things Democrats Believe (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Menac
|30
|Ladies beware
|9 hr
|The unknown
|16
|Hmm.old friend
|11 hr
|ManE
|3
|Portland drug dealers (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Yup
|13
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|16 hr
|daPrentiss
|101
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC