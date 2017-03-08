Alleged incident outside Louisville business leads to indecent exposure charge
According to an arrest report, an upset woman and her juvenile daughter flagged down an LMPD officer at Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue and stated a man in a van pulled out his penis in front of them and touched himself inappropriately. The alleged crime happened outside the NAPA Auto Parts store at 4101 Taylor Boulevard.
