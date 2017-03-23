Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 police cars, causing severe damage
A Louisville woman is accused of crashing into two marked Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles while driving drunk early Monday morning. According to an arrest report, officers were completing a traffic stop about 3:20 a.m. on South Watterson Trail at Davhal Drive when a car driven by McKenzie S. Laibl, 23, collided with the back of a marked police vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police looking for thief who targeted store in ...
|2 min
|rds
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|53 min
|Phoenix97
|2,561
|South side quarry
|1 hr
|Play time
|9
|Randy Cox
|4 hr
|Well
|1
|Cats
|6 hr
|Cats suck
|4
|Cats lose by 10
|6 hr
|Cats suck
|6
|Whitney Chrappa (May '16)
|8 hr
|Play time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC