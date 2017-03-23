Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 p...

Alleged drunk driver crashes into 2 police cars, causing severe damage

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Louisville woman is accused of crashing into two marked Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles while driving drunk early Monday morning. According to an arrest report, officers were completing a traffic stop about 3:20 a.m. on South Watterson Trail at Davhal Drive when a car driven by McKenzie S. Laibl, 23, collided with the back of a marked police vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police looking for thief who targeted store in ... 2 min rds 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 53 min Phoenix97 2,561
South side quarry 1 hr Play time 9
Randy Cox 4 hr Well 1
Cats 6 hr Cats suck 4
Cats lose by 10 6 hr Cats suck 6
Whitney Chrappa (May '16) 8 hr Play time 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC