Alabama blocks the potential transfer of Raheem Falkins to Louisville

9 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

While a transfer has not been officially announced yet for Alabama wide receiver Raheem Falkins, it looks like one might be imminent with the release of a Crimson Tide compliance letter, listing a number of school's that block Falkins from potentially transferring there. Raheem Falkins posted this picture on social media.

