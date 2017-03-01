Alabama blocks the potential transfer of Raheem Falkins to Louisville
While a transfer has not been officially announced yet for Alabama wide receiver Raheem Falkins, it looks like one might be imminent with the release of a Crimson Tide compliance letter, listing a number of school's that block Falkins from potentially transferring there. Raheem Falkins posted this picture on social media.
