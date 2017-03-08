6-year-old killed in car crash was br...

6-year-old killed in car crash was brother of toddler who drowned in January

A 6-year-old boy who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Borden was the brother of a toddler who drowned in a creek more than six weeks ago, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Spokesman Scotty Maples said the boys' father, Peter Roberts, was traveling west on IN 60 near the entrance to Deam Lake in Borden just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle ran into a ditch.

