48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in ...

48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in March by KY Circuit Court Clerks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bbech tree news

March is National Eye Donor Month, a special time to honor those who donate their corneas after death to give others sight. More than 48,000 Americans have their sight restored each year as a result of corneal transplants and can once again see loved ones and the colors of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies beware 26 min The unknown 9
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 38 min spocko 10
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 44 min D D Home 2,472
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 2 hr Francine 1,923
Any Prostitutes in Louisville (Dec '09) 4 hr Helen 21
Spice 7 hr Anonymous 3
Dr. Feel good 8 hr Anonymous 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 13 at 3:49PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC