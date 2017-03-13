1 shot, killed at Louisville gas station

1 shot, killed at Louisville gas station

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road. A silver sadan and a navy blue pickup truck were left inside the police tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 40 min Phoenix97 2,477
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 1 hr Truth and justice 157
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 2 hr spocko 12
Body sensations? 5 hr Gregg 3
nsa fwb 12 hr etownhung 1
Ladies beware 18 hr The unknown 9
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 20 hr Francine 1,923
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 14 at 3:38AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC