1 dead in crash on I-264
LOUISVILLE, KY At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 264, or the Watterson Expressway. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + KSP requests public's help solving Bullitt County homicide + Moore brothers prepare for jury trial on murder charges + Woman accused of leaving newborn to die in Kohl's trash can accept plea deal All eastbound lanes on I-264 near the crash have been shut down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,557
|Life 22 mins ago 8:41 p.m.LMPD officer gives ho...
|2 hr
|John whang
|2
|why do blacks always play the race card (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|My experience lol
|236
|Cats
|5 hr
|Let you know
|3
|Whitney Chrappa (May '16)
|6 hr
|Wchrappa
|6
|Hotel at Yum Center
|8 hr
|chill pill
|2
|Louisville suspects accused of jumping woman; b...
|21 hr
|Jules2000
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC