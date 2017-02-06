Woman charged with striking children ...

Woman charged with striking children at social worker's request sues police, state agency

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A Louisville man took the stage Sunday night with Superstar Lady Gaga and the world during the Super Bowl. Graham Breitenstein has been a dancer with Lady Gaga for nearly six years including several music videos and three world tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 1 hr Proud American 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr Politically Incor... 2,207
Highlands beware of Krista Pontrich 10 hr JustaJohn 1
disturbing observation 11 hr observe this 3
we all might haft to migrate to the southern he... 12 hr Politically Incor... 2
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 17 hr scotty steiner 45
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 23 hr Full Time Log Cabin 9,238
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC