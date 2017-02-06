Woman charged with striking children at social worker's request sues police, state agency
A Louisville man took the stage Sunday night with Superstar Lady Gaga and the world during the Super Bowl. Graham Breitenstein has been a dancer with Lady Gaga for nearly six years including several music videos and three world tours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|1 hr
|Proud American
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,207
|Highlands beware of Krista Pontrich
|10 hr
|JustaJohn
|1
|disturbing observation
|11 hr
|observe this
|3
|we all might haft to migrate to the southern he...
|12 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|17 hr
|scotty steiner
|45
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Full Time Log Cabin
|9,238
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC