Wednesday at 11: UPS, U.S. Customs fight to keep Worldport from becoming drug port
Hundreds of millions of dollars of drugs are coming through Louisville's largest shipping hub, according to federal law enforcement officials. Federal agents work around the clock with the help of UPS to keep the Worldport shipping facility from becoming a drug port.
