Watch: Video shows U.S. Marshals arresting escaped Warrick Co. man

5 hrs ago

A Warrick County man who escaped from a Louisville halfway house was captured by a U.S. Marshals task force. The Fugitive task force tracked Fulks to a motel in Rockport and arrested him Sunday night after he threatened officers that he would quote "come out blazing."

