VIDEO: UofL student hits $38K half-court shot

Fans witnessed an exciting moment during halftime at Thursday's University of Louisville women's basketball game. Student Jackson Logsdon's half-court shot earned him $38,000 through the Progressive Student Shot Challenge.

