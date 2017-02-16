Valentine's Day 2017 will be the last for The Blossom Shop.
LOUISVILLE, KY Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for florists around the country and right here at home in WAVE Country. That's the case for The Blossom Shop, a staple on the historic Douglass Loop in the Highlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|3 min
|Scotty Steiner
|70
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 min
|Scot-tha-lac
|2,337
|Fake news or alternative truth
|20 min
|Moe
|4
|Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just ...
|45 min
|Haley
|3
|Steven Wendling goes by suspect
|47 min
|Haley
|1
|is wave 3 kevin harned single ?
|3 hr
|Jamey
|7
|wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Jamey
|59
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC