Urban Leadership Seminar works to inc...

Urban Leadership Seminar works to increase diversity at Louisville companies

The Louisville Urban League and Mayor Greg Fischer hosted a kickoff reception Tuesday night for the 2017 program. The Urban Leadership Seminar first launched in 2012, providing nine months of management training and mentorship.

