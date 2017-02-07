Urban Leadership Seminar works to increase diversity at Louisville companies
The Louisville Urban League and Mayor Greg Fischer hosted a kickoff reception Tuesday night for the 2017 program. The Urban Leadership Seminar first launched in 2012, providing nine months of management training and mentorship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|29 min
|Mary mother of
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|49 min
|Scotty Steiner
|2,223
|Heroin?
|53 min
|JunkieDisaster
|1
|heroin (Jul '13)
|55 min
|JunkieDisaster
|12
|Town with more Storage Buildings than Population
|57 min
|Notice
|7
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|2 hr
|Bert and Ernie
|29
|Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Really me 2
|154
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC