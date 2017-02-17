UPDATE | Inmates overdosed, fought Lo...

UPDATE | Inmates overdosed, fought Louisville jail officers in drug frenzy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., At about 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, a Metro Corrections officer heard an inmate yelling, "Help people are dying here," while others were banging on the dorm cell windows. Responding officers found some inmates on the floor or in a bunk, vomiting; another was unconscious and others were "acting very strangely," jail records say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro bre cita 58 min Rag Bag 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Abdellina Hussein 2,345
News Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just ... 1 hr A guy 7
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 1 hr zeke the Pinhead 75
www.toilettrolls.com 2 hr www.toilettrolls.com 1
Unique Relaxation 5 hr Curious 1
Get a clue 9 hr The unknown 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC