UofL student who made half-court shot can't collect prize Read Story AP

A University of Louisville athletics spokesman says a student who made a half-court shot in a promotion at a women's basketball game can't collect a $38,000 prize because he violated a contest stipulation. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports 20-year-old Jackson Logsdon made a layup, free throw, 3-point shot and a half-court shot during halftime of the game in Louisville on Thursday.

