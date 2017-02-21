UofL student who made half-court shot...

UofL student who made half-court shot can't collect prize Read Story AP

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

A University of Louisville athletics spokesman says a student who made a half-court shot in a promotion at a women's basketball game can't collect a $38,000 prize because he violated a contest stipulation. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports 20-year-old Jackson Logsdon made a layup, free throw, 3-point shot and a half-court shot during halftime of the game in Louisville on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ali the greatest DRAFT DODGER 1 hr Trump supporter 1
teresa cull 1 hr Interested 3
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 1 hr Play time 4
News Arrest made in stabbing outside Louisville rest... 6 hr Flabby Joe 1
Portland drug dealers (Aug '15) 8 hr WeAreWT 7
wake up (Jul '15) 10 hr me manny 3
News Man sues after penis removed during surgery (Sep '08) 11 hr hanover 62
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC