Trelleborg Has New TM3000 Spreader Tire
Trelleborg Wheel Systems will unveil a new tire size in its TM3000 range for spreader applications at agricultural trade shows in the U.S. and France in February. The VF1050/50R32 will be displayed at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 15 18, and at the Paris International Agri-Business Show Feb. 26 March 2. The company says the VF1050/50R32 provides increased productivity and lowers overall operating costs.
