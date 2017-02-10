Traveling nurse from WV reported missing in Louisville
Authorities are seeking information that will help them locate a West Virginia woman who was last seen in Louisville more than a week ago. Glenda Hawley, of Charleston, WV, is a traveling registered nurse who was working in Louisville.
