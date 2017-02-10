Traveling nurse from WV reported miss...

Traveling nurse from WV reported missing in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Authorities are seeking information that will help them locate a West Virginia woman who was last seen in Louisville more than a week ago. Glenda Hawley, of Charleston, WV, is a traveling registered nurse who was working in Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Cross (Mar '13) 1 hr Quit talkin 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch 2 hr Phoenix97 2,253
I want to be a Muslim woman 4 hr Scotty Steiner 14
We are crazy 4 hr Satan 10
Asian massage 6 hr Bob 1
Heroin? 8 hr JunkieGirl 4
Church of sin 17 hr Anonymous 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC