Traffic 28 mins ago 1:17 p.m.2 dead after accident on US 31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Two people are dead after a van rear-ended a lumber truck on US 31W at the intersection of Battle Training Road shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|4 hr
|My name is no
|83
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|melissa blair
|113
|joan harry
|7 hr
|Harry Man
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,411
|What is the best club in Louisville to find swi...
|16 hr
|Boobers
|3
|Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Nursebev
|72
|christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre...
|Fri
|robbie h
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC