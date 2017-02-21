Traffic 28 mins ago 1:17 p.m.2 dead after accident on US 31

Traffic 28 mins ago 1:17 p.m.2 dead a...

2 dead after accident on US 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Two people are dead after a van rear-ended a lumber truck on US 31W at the intersection of Battle Training Road shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

