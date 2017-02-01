Thunder Over Louisville Theme:a
There are 80 days and counting to this year's Thunder Over Louisville - the Kentucky Derby Festival's Opening Ceremonies. The Festival announced the theme of this year's show and named the event's sponsors at their headquarters this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|16 min
|holly
|123
|I'm a liberal, because....
|6 hr
|This guy
|15
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|7 hr
|scotty steiner
|17
|Can we get a louisville snitch list? (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|AnonPissed
|6
|women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good
|7 hr
|SickofWomen
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|13 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,158
|Katie Frederick
|14 hr
|Lou24u
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC