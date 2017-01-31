Thunder Over Louisville 2017 theme an...

Thunder Over Louisville 2017 theme announced

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

With 80 days remaining before Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival announced on Wednesday the theme for this year's event, which will be held Saturday, April 22. The theme is "Thunder: Local and Original," a nod to the air and fireworks show's Louisville heritage. The theme will also help direct the fireworks soundtrack, which will feature songs by natives of the Louisville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm a liberal, because.... 2 hr This guy 15
News Family of man pulled from pond after police foo... 3 hr holly 121
Trump will get rid of all Illegals 3 hr scotty steiner 17
Can we get a louisville snitch list? (Aug '15) 4 hr AnonPissed 6
women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good 4 hr SickofWomen 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch 10 hr scotty steiner 2,158
Katie Frederick 11 hr Lou24u 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC