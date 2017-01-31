Thunder Over Louisville 2017 theme announced
With 80 days remaining before Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival announced on Wednesday the theme for this year's event, which will be held Saturday, April 22. The theme is "Thunder: Local and Original," a nod to the air and fireworks show's Louisville heritage. The theme will also help direct the fireworks soundtrack, which will feature songs by natives of the Louisville area.
