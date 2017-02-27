Suspect's mother kicked out of courtroom during Ne'Riah Miller murder trial
Shavonne Grant was called as a witness for the prosecution in the murder trial of Ne'Riah Miller. LOUISVILLE, KY - Three witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Monday morning in the murder trial of a Louisville toddler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,424
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|6 hr
|Curious
|90
|christian vause ( chris vause) hunting ground c... (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|renieyah pohls
|2
|christian vause lives at 4002 Crawford Ave lou....
|8 hr
|patty gaulding
|1
|Girls im horny message me asap (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|TruthItIs
|12
|teresa cull
|15 hr
|Hgg
|4
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|16 hr
|White Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC