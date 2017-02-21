Ringing phone helped lead to charges ...

Ringing phone helped lead to charges in voyeurism case

Police said a ringing phone helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of videotaping a woman in a restroom and taking a picture of an underage girl's breasts while he thought she was sleeping. Matthew Hammons, 33, of Louisville, is facing charges in Bullitt County.

