Ringing phone helped lead to charges in voyeurism case
Police said a ringing phone helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of videotaping a woman in a restroom and taking a picture of an underage girl's breasts while he thought she was sleeping. Matthew Hammons, 33, of Louisville, is facing charges in Bullitt County.
