Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website shows Gov. Matt Bevin owes $11,080 on his Barberry Lane home in Louisville, which has an assessed value of nearly $700,000. The bill includes a 10 per cent penalty because it wasn't paid by Jan. 31. The original tax bill was due Dec. 31. It increased by 5 per cent in January and 10 per cent on Feb. 1. The website shows the bill has not been paid as of Wednesday afternoon.

