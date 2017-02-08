Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website shows Gov. Matt Bevin owes $11,080 on his Barberry Lane home in Louisville, which has an assessed value of nearly $700,000. The bill includes a 10 per cent penalty because it wasn't paid by Jan. 31. The original tax bill was due Dec. 31. It increased by 5 per cent in January and 10 per cent on Feb. 1. The website shows the bill has not been paid as of Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We are crazy
|4 hr
|politically Incor...
|3
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|4 hr
|politically Incor...
|8
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|maryj
|103
|Heroin?
|7 hr
|politically Incor...
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,239
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|10 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,229
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|13 hr
|scotty steiner
|30
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC