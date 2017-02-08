Records show Kentucky governor has no...

Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website shows Gov. Matt Bevin owes $11,080 on his Barberry Lane home in Louisville, which has an assessed value of nearly $700,000. The bill includes a 10 per cent penalty because it wasn't paid by Jan. 31. The original tax bill was due Dec. 31. It increased by 5 per cent in January and 10 per cent on Feb. 1. The website shows the bill has not been paid as of Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We are crazy 4 hr politically Incor... 3
I want to be a Muslim woman 4 hr politically Incor... 8
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 4 hr maryj 103
Heroin? 7 hr politically Incor... 3
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 9 hr Concerned_American 9,239
Trump for President, He will win. watch 10 hr scotty steiner 2,229
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 13 hr scotty steiner 30
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC