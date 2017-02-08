Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin addresses the audience gathered before ceremonially signing two pro-life measures during the Kentucky Right to Life Association's annual "Rally for Life" in the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Bevin is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a Christian
|42 min
|Satan
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|50 min
|hector
|31
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|2 hr
|Satans Mistress
|9
|We are crazy
|9 hr
|politically Incor...
|3
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|maryj
|103
|Heroin?
|12 hr
|politically Incor...
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,239
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC