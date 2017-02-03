Radio Stations Are Being Hacked To Pl...

Radio Stations Are Being Hacked To Play YG's "F**k Donald Trump"

Once again the American people have found a way to resist Donald Trump's presidency, and this time, they're using the radio stations to get their message across. Radio Stations around the country are reportedly being hacked to play YG and Nipsey Hussle's single "F**k Donald Trump" on repeat, BuzzFeed reports.

